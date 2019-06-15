2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in south El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Police shot two dogs on the city's south side Friday afternoon after an officer was bitten, authorities said.
The incident happened in the 2100 block of Cyprus.
The officer who was bitten was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
No further details were immediately released.
