18-year old woman shot dead in central El Paso identified
EL PASO, Texas - An 18-year old woman who was shot and killed over the weekend has now been identified.
A memorial hanging on the door of the central El Paso house where the slaying occurred names the victim as Santana Jazmine Marie Castro.
Police said she was found shot in the head on Saturday by family members at her home in the 2500 block of Piedras, which residents described as an otherwise quiet neighborhood.
As of Wednesday, police had made no arrests in her killing nor revealed a motive in the case.
