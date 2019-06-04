16-year old San Elizario boy arrested for allegedly killing kitten

(graphic: MGN Online)

SAN ELIZANO, Texas - A 16-year old San Elizario boy has been arrested on animal cruelty allegations stemming from the recent killing of a kitten.

El Paso County Sheriff's deputies say the arrest stemmed from an investigation into a Facebook video showing a boy severely injuring a kitten, resulting in the animal's death.

After taking the teen into custody last week in the13000 block of Petunia in San Elizario, deputies referred the case to the El Paso Juvenile Probation Department.

While deputies said they are unable to release any further information about the incident because it involves a juvenile, they reminded the public that animal cruelty cases can be reported any time by calling the Sheriff’s Office Animal Welfare Unit a 915-832-4408.