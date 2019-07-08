12 pounds of cocaine found, 2 men arrested in El Paso traffic stop

Police evidence photo shows 12 pounds of cocaine confiscated during a traffic stop last week.

Police evidence photo shows 12 pounds of cocaine confiscated during a traffic stop last week.

EL PASO, Texas - Two men were arrested after officers making a traffic stop found 12-pounds of cocaine in their SUV, El Paso police announced Monday.

32 –year old Mauro Pena-Ibarra and 29 –year old Juan Esteban Montes are jailed under $75,000 bond each on drug trafficking charges.

Police said the pair were pulled over on the evening of July 3 in a 1994 Ford Bronco for a traffic violation. A search of the vehicle by a police dog then discovered five kilos (or 12 pounds) of cocaine on the rear floorboard, police said.