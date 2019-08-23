Man injured in gunfire near El Paso High School; police search for teenage shooter

Central El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas - A man was injured in a shooting near El Paso High School on Thursday evening, prompting the abrupt interruption of a football scrimmage game as police searched the area for the shooter.

A school district spokesman told ABC-7 that the school was immediately placed on lockout status -- preventing anyone from entering or leaving the building -- after officials were notified of the shooting around 7 p.m. by police. That lockout was lifted as of 9 p.m.

He emphasized that the shooting didn't occur on school grounds; police cordoned off what they said was the shooting scene in central El Paso -- it stretched along several blocks of Virginia Street between River and Nevada.

Multiple witnesses told ABC-7 they heard roughly a half-dozen gunshots.

A victim suffering a gunshot wound drove himself to the Las Palmas Medical Center emergency room, police said. Officers at the hospital told ABC-7 they had impounded his vehicle.

A search effort was underway for a reported teenage shooter who fled the crime scene in another vehicle.