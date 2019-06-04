Man shot, murdered in far East El Paso neighborhood described as 'major crime scene'

East El Paso murder scene

EL PASO - A 35-year old man was shot and killed Monday evening in a residence in a far East El Paso neighborhood, police confirmed, calling it a case of murder and saying no arrests had yet been made.

The deadly shooting took place at 11822 Scott Simpson Drive (see map below at end of article) and police scanner traffic described the location as a "major crime scene."

The police department's Crimes Against Persons unit responded to the incident, which is typical in murder cases. As of late Monday night, they had not released the victim's identity.

While investigating the murder, officers also responded to a standoff with a gunman barricaded in the 2000 block of Ivory Gate. It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were related.

Map shows the location of the shooting scene in East El Paso.