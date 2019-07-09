$500,000 bond set for man accused of abducting El Paso boys, taking them to Juarez

Justin Carrillo.

Justin Carrillo.

EL PASO, Texas - A man recently accused of kidnapping two El Paso boys and taking them across the border to Mexico is now jailed in El Paso on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.

Justin Carrillo, 26, is being held at the El Paso County Jail Annex on a kidnapping charge.

Police previously accused him of abducting 8-year-old Leonardo Ortega and 2-year-old Matias Carrillo in the Upper Valley and issued a statewide Amber Alert back on June 29.

Authorities announced the next day that federal agents safely recovered the boys from Ciudad Juarez and reunited them with their mother.

At that time, El Paso police said in a statement announcing the cancellation of the Amber Alert that no arrests had been made and the investigation into the kidnappings was ongoing.

Carillo was reportedly taken into custody after he returned to El Paso from Juárez on July 2. He is said to be the father of one of the two boys.