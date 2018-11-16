Train derailment affecting traffic on Doniphan Dr.
EL PASO, Texas - A train derailment in El Paso's Upper Valley is affecting the afternoon commute.
The train derailed on Doniphan Dr. in West El Paso.
It happened on the 4700 block of Doniphan and Teramar St.
Doniphan Dr. is closed at Sunset Rd.
Police are on the scene. Expect delays.
Traffic is being rerouted onto Emory Rd.
