TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 West shutdown at Clint

EL PASO, Texas - A tractor trailer fire Friday morning has shut down I-10 West and Clint.

The closure extends from Clint to Horizon.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted out that the fire has been extinguished, and no one was hurt.

They expect I-10 to remain closed until at least 10:30 a.m.

Take Texas State Highway 20 to avoid any delays.