TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 West shutdown at Clint
EL PASO, Texas - A tractor trailer fire Friday morning has shut down I-10 West and Clint.
The closure extends from Clint to Horizon.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted out that the fire has been extinguished, and no one was hurt.
They expect I-10 to remain closed until at least 10:30 a.m.
Take Texas State Highway 20 to avoid any delays.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons
News Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music
Education Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Weather Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN
News Stuart Wilson/Getty Images
Economy iStock / gchutka
US & World Nicky J Sims/Getty Images
News Dave Thompson/Getty Images
Health iStock/martinturzak
Health iStock/LuisPortugal
News Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
News Tom Pennington/Getty Images
News Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Sports Rob Carr/Getty Images
News Jason Merritt/Getty Images
News Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Pets Win McNamee/Getty Images
US & World Steve Kastenbaum/CNN
News Royalbroil via Wikimedia Commons
News Mark Kolbe/Getty Images