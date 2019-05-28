TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 West and Yarbrough
EL PASO, Texas - There is a crash on I-10 West and Yarbrough blocking three lanes in the area.
Traffic is delayed in the area, drivers need to take Gateway West or Montana.
