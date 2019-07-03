TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 East and Paisano
EL PASO, Texas - There is a crash on I-10 East and Paisano that is creating a major delay.
Drivers need to take Gateway East or Montana to avoid this area.
No injuries reported.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Travel Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images
News Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons
US & World Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images
News Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images
News 2016 Getty Images
News Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images
News Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
News iStock/LajosRepasi
News Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Health iStock/spfoto
Entertainment John McKeon via Wikimedia Commons
Health Rick Shine/CNN
News kris krug via Wikimedia Commons
News Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images
News Mario Tama/Getty Images
News Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images
Health iStock/LisaIson