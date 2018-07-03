StormTRACK Weather: Hot and partly cloudy today, increased rain chances this week

EL PASO, Texas - Another mostly dry, hot day in store for the Sun City. There will be a chance for isolated thunderstorms around the area mountains-- Otero and eastern Hudspeth Counties. Wind gusts to 40-45 mph and brief heavy rains possible with some of these storms. Triple-digit temperatures will impact most lowland locations through the 4th of July holiday; with a slight chance for showers. Increased rain chances expected for the remainder of the week and weekend.