ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warming trend begins
EL PASO, Texas - A warming trend begins today just in time for the weekend. The borderland will stay dry through Sunday with temperatures running well above average.
This next storm system will move in on Saturday to give us breezy winds. An upper trough will bring stronger winds on Sunday; keep this in mind if you're attending the Monster Jam at the Sun Bowl Stadium.
Winds will gust to 30 mph on Sunday with some blowing dust around construction zones.
Cooler air will settle in behind the trough dropping the afternoon high on Monday. We will quickly warm back up with dry conditions through Wednesday.
