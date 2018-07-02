ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm and dry conditions continue for Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas - High pressure aloft will bring seasonably warm mostly dry weather across southern New Mexico and west Texas through Wednesday with only slight chances of mainly mountain areas thunderstorms.
Showers and thunderstorms will gradually increase after Wednesday as moisture flows back into the region. Temperatures will also cool to below normal later this week.
EL PASO:
Tonight Low: 73, mostly clousy skies.
Tomorrow High: 98, mostly sunny skies. 10% Rain PM
LAS CRUCES:
Tonight Low: 70, mostly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow High: 96, mostly sunny skies.
