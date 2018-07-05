ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: More Humid Night
EL PASO, TX - Moisture will begin working back into the area tonight through the weekend.
A stray, gusty thunderstorm will be possible each and every evening/night. The added humidity and clouds will help keep temps down just a bit. Highs expected to be in the mid and upper 90's compared to the 104 we hit at the El Paso airport Wednesday. This 104 tied the second warmest 4th on record. It was also the 28th triple digit temp of the year so far and the 3rd consecutive year we had 104 on the fourth (104 for 2016-17-18).
