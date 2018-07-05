ABC-7 Stormtrack Weather: Slightly cooler temps. Thursday, chances for T-storms remain

StormTrack Weather: Thursday AM

EL PASO, TX - Large high pressure aloft will continue moving to the central plains by Thursday night and to near the Four Corners region for the weekend. This east to northeast flow will keep relatively high moisture levels across the Borderland for the remainder of this week into the beginning of next week.

Thunderstorm development can be expected each day through the weekend, though the mountain areas will have the best chances. With the moisture and clouds, will come cooler temperatures, with highs each day through the weekend at or below normal.