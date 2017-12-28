ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warmer and sunny the rest of the week
EL PASO, TX - West to northwest winds aloft will bring dry weather with mild above normal temperatures to southern New Mexico today through next weekend. A passing cold front will result in cooler temperatures New Years day and Tuesday.
Slideshows
News KCNA via CNN
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
Lifestyle Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Weather Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images
News Robert Mora/Getty Images
Travel iStock / sparkia
News Ean R. Clark/CNNMoney
Health iStock / diego_cervo
News Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Health iStock/zdenkam
News Chris Graythen/Getty Images
US & World Drew Angerer/Getty Images
US & World Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News Paul Kane/Getty Images
Economy iStock/Liliboas
News Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images
News Jesper Jurcenoks via Wikimedia Commons
News Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Economy Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Lifestyle Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images
News Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Travel iStock / Bosca78