ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another warm day with above average temperatures
EL PASO, TX - Sunny and warm weather is on the way again today, then for most of the area on Sunday. However, a backdoor cold front will push into the area late Sunday afternoon bringing cooler air and winds late Sunday. By Monday, we will see much cooler temperatures with highs expected to be in the lower 50's for El Paso and Las Cruces. Some extensive cloud cover will develop across the are as well. Temperatures will climb back to near normal by Tuesday, then back above normal by mid-week, with lower 60s expected.
EL PASO:
Today High: 70, sunny skies.
Tonight Low: 41, clear skies.
LAS CRUCES:
Today High: 71, sunny skies.
Tonight Low: 35, clear skies.
