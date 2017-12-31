ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another warm and sunny day, but a cold front pushes in tonight
EL PASO, TX - Most of the area will enjoy another warm and sunny day today, but a backdoor cold front will push west of the Guadalupe and Sacramento Mountains late in the afternoon, cooling temperatures before sunset. The colder air will push west and bring lower end windy conditions to the borderland. Temperatures on Monday will range from the lower 50's. Expect a chilly night Monday night, with afternoon temperatures back near normal Tuesday and Wednesday. Warmer weather will return by the end of the week.
EL PASO:
Today High: 67, mostly sunny skies.
Tonight Low: 32, mostly cloudy skies. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.
LAS CRUCES:
Today High: 68, mostly sunny skies.
Tonight Low: 32, mostly cloudy skies.
