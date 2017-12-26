ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Above normal temps. continue throughout the week

StormTrack Weather Tuesday AM

EL PASO, TX - West to northwest winds will bring dry weather and above normal temperatures to southern New Mexico and west Texas through the coming weekend. A passing cold front may result in cooler

temperatures early next week.

EL PASO:

Today High: 69, partly sunny skies.

Tonight Low: 40, mostly cloudy skies.

LAS CRUCES:

Today High: 70, partly sunny skies.

Tonight Low: 38, mostly cloudy skies.