Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Above normal temps. continue throughout the week

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 07:28 AM MST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 07:28 AM MST

StormTrack Weather Tuesday AM

EL PASO, TX - West to northwest winds will bring dry weather and above normal temperatures to southern New Mexico and west Texas through the coming weekend. A passing cold front may result in cooler
temperatures early next week.

EL PASO:

Today High: 69, partly sunny skies.

Tonight Low: 40, mostly cloudy skies.

LAS CRUCES:

Today High: 70, partly sunny skies.

Tonight Low: 38, mostly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2016 KVIA


comments powered by Disqus

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Weather
Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast
Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast

News
On this day: December 28
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: December 28

Travel
18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations
iStock / sparkia

18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations

News
2017: The year of the supercar
Ean R. Clark/CNNMoney

2017: The year of the supercar

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: December 27
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: December 27

News
Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Health
13 diet resolutions to avoid
iStock/zdenkam

13 diet resolutions to avoid

News
On this day: December 26
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On this day: December 26

US & World
2017: The year in pictures
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

2017: The year in pictures

US & World
Notable deaths of 2017
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2017

News
On this day: December 25
Paul Kane/Getty Images

On this day: December 25

Economy
Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas
iStock/Liliboas

Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas

News
On this day: December 24
Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

On this day: December 24

News
On this day: December 23
Jesper Jurcenoks via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: December 23

Crime
Photos: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 12.22.17

Photos: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 12.22.17

News
On this day: December 22
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

On this day: December 22

Economy
Best places to celebrate Christmas
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Best places to celebrate Christmas

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce engagement
Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce engagement

News
On this day: December 21
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On this day: December 21

Travel
Tips for braving stormy holiday travel
iStock / Bosca78

Tips for braving stormy holiday travel

Pets
Holiday foods to keep away from pets
iStock/MentalArt

Holiday foods to keep away from pets

News
On this day: December 20
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

On this day: December 20

US & World
Amtrak train derails over I-5 in Washington state
Washington Department of Transportation via CNN

Amtrak train derails over I-5 in Washington state