ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Above normal temps. continue throughout the week
EL PASO, TX - West to northwest winds will bring dry weather and above normal temperatures to southern New Mexico and west Texas through the coming weekend. A passing cold front may result in cooler
temperatures early next week.
EL PASO:
Today High: 69, partly sunny skies.
Tonight Low: 40, mostly cloudy skies.
LAS CRUCES:
Today High: 70, partly sunny skies.
Tonight Low: 38, mostly cloudy skies.
