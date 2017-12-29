ABC-7 StormTrack: Beautiful weather in El Paso for the Sun Bowl game
El Paso, TEXAS - Another sunny day is in store for the region, with temperatures remaining well above normal. A strong cold front will move across the Borderland News Years Eve resulting in much cooler temperatures for the start of the New Year.
El Paso: Sunny. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Las Cruces: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
