ABC-7 StormTrack: Beautiful weather in El Paso for the Sun Bowl game

StormTRACK Weather Friday 12 29 17

El Paso, TEXAS - Another sunny day is in store for the region, with temperatures remaining well above normal. A strong cold front will move across the Borderland News Years Eve resulting in much cooler temperatures for the start of the New Year.

El Paso: Sunny. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Las Cruces: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

