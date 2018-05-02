ABC-7 First Alert: Windy Wednesday, some blowing dust

ABC 7 FIRST ALERT WEDNESDAY 5 2 18...

EL PASO, Texas - The ABC-7 StormTrack weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for stronger winds Wednesday afternoon.

The winds will gradually build around midday Wednesday and then begin to increase later afternoon and evening.

The strongest gusts will hit 45 mph between 3 - 9 PM primarily for the east and northeast sides of the mountain--isolated blowing dust and sand is possible.

A cold front will drop our afternoon temperatures for Thursday to the upper 70s.

