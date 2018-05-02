TRAFFIC ALERT: Major delay on Joe Battle and Pellicano
EL PASO, Texas - There is a major delay on Joe Battle and Pellicano due to a crash on the exit ramp.
There is a vehicle in the process of getting towed but while it does, the delay presists.
Take Loop 375 or Zaragoza to avoid this area.
