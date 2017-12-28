Police investigating deadly wreck in Far Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Special Traffic Investigators are investigating a deadly crash near US 54 North and Mesquite Hills in Far Northeast El Paso.

The wreck was reported at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police closed all lanes heading north on US 54 at McCombs.

Police closed US 54 just north of McCombs

An ABC-7 viewer who drove by the scene said the wreck involved a small SUV and a Jeep. The viewer said three people were thrown from the Jeep. Two of the people ejected were not responding, the viewer said.

John Coffield lives only blocks away from where the crash took place.

He told ABC-7 he heard the wreck from his back yard.

Coffield said two people -- a man and woman possibly in their mid 30's were ejected from the jeep.

"One soldier was helping the other guy who was in really bad shape so I went out there and helped out that other guy," Coffield said.

Coffield said accidents like this are becoming more common at this intersection.

"This is not the first fatality out here. Talking to the police the last time I saw an accident, they said that 1 out of 3 is a fatality here," Coffield said.

Coffield said his wife who's in the neighborhood association has warned the city about the dangers of the intersection.

"We've been hounding the city for months now to get a light put in this intersection and they haven't done anything yet," Coffield said.

Coffield tells ABC-7 traffic lights would remind drivers there's a neighborhood nearby.

"People coming out of the city think they are out of the city and don't realize there's a residential area out here so they need to put in a light so that this intersection is a lot safer," Coffield said.

Police have not confirmed the information provided by the witness, only saying it is a fatal collision and the investigation continues.