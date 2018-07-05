Police identify woman killed in freeway rollover

EL PASO, Texas - Police identified the woman killed in a rollover on I-10 East near Copia as 31-year-old Aizza Traylana Chavez.

Chavez was reportedly heading east in a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor when she lost control of the vehicle. Chavez struck a guardrail and the vehicle rolled several times, police said.

Chavez died at the scene.

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. and led police to shut down the eastbound lanes on the freeway during the morning rush hour.

The freeway reopened shortly before 10 a.m.

