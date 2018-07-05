Motorcyclist dead after crash on Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County Sheriffs say one person is dead following a motorcycle crash Wednesday on Transmountain near mile marker 21.

According to EPCSO, a man was driving eastbound on Transmountain when he veered onto the unimproved shoulder of the roadway and struck the wire median. Deputies say it is still unknown why the driver veered onto the shoulder.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, the victim is only being identified as a male.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, deputies say.

All lanes on Transmountain are now open, with no backups.