Sports

UTEP beats Rice despite leading scorer Keith Frazier taking leave of absence

Posted: Dec 30, 2017 11:07 PM MST

Updated: Dec 30, 2017 11:08 PM MST

UTEP beats Rice

The UTEP men's basketball team outscored Rice by 20 points in the second half Saturday night at the Don Haskins Center to win 80-62 and move to 6-8 on the season and 1-1 in Conference USA play.

That was the good news. 

The bad news?  Leading scorer Keith Frazier is out indefinitely as he deals with a personal matter, according to interim head coach Phil Johnson. 

Frazier did not play in Saturday's game.  He entered the night averaging 14.5 points per game to go along with 6.2 rebounds per contest. 

Johnson, however, did not rule out a possible return for Frazier somewhere down the road. 

"Keith is on an indefinite leave of absence.  He and I talked.  He's got some issues, and that's where it is," said Johnson. "And, you know, the door's open to come back, and we'll see.  I'm just going to leave it where it is.  Really, it's kind of personal.  There are some personal issues going on.  And, really, I don't think I'm allowed to even talk about some of them.  But I just have to leave it at that." 

Johnson spent the rest of his post-game news conference detailing how UTEP was able to turn things around in the second half after trailing by two at the break. 

"The big message at halftime was rebound the glass," said Johnson. "You’ve got to go crush it.  They were killing us and coming out of nowhere, and I thought really just mauling our guys and they came from behind slapping, and that’s what they do and that’s okay.  They play hard.  And I give them credit.”

Trey Wade led the Miners with 16 points in the absence of Frazier. Isiah Osborne added 15 of his own, connecting on three of his five attempts from downtown. 

UTEP will next play at Southern Miss on Jan. 4 and then follow that up with another road game at Louisiana Tech two days later. 

 

Copyright 2017 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: December 31
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: December 31

Sports
Top sports stories of 2017
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Top sports stories of 2017

News
On this day: December 30
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

On this day: December 30

US & World
Notable deaths of 2017
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2017

US & World
Four exotic 'supercars' introduced in 2017
FCA

Four exotic 'supercars' introduced in 2017

News
On this day: December 29
KCNA via CNN

On this day: December 29

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

Lifestyle
18 things to look for in 2018
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

18 things to look for in 2018

Weather
Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast
Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast

News
On this day: December 28
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: December 28

Travel
18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations
iStock / sparkia

18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations

News
2017: The year of the supercar
Ean R. Clark/CNNMoney

2017: The year of the supercar

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: December 27
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: December 27

News
Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Health
13 diet resolutions to avoid
iStock/zdenkam

13 diet resolutions to avoid

News
On this day: December 26
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On this day: December 26

US & World
2017: The year in pictures
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

2017: The year in pictures

News
On this day: December 25
Paul Kane/Getty Images

On this day: December 25

Economy
Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas
iStock/Liliboas

Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas

News
On this day: December 24
Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

On this day: December 24

News
On this day: December 23
Jesper Jurcenoks via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: December 23

Crime
Photos: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 12.22.17

Photos: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 12.22.17

News
On this day: December 22
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

On this day: December 22