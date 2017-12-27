Team captain of Texas Western's 1966 national championship team dead at 74

Team captain of Texas Westerns 1966...

EL PASO, Texas - One of the leaders of Texas Western's iconic 1966 national championship team, Orsten Artis, died at his home in Merrillville, Indiana Tuesday, the University of Texas at El Paso announced Tuesday.

Artis, 74, is enshrined in both the UTEP Athletics and Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.



Artis, the team captain, was Texas Western's third-leading scorer during the 1965-66 season, averaging 12.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47 percent from the field and 86.3 percent from the line. The 28-1 squad is still the only Division I men's basketball team in the state of Texas to win a national championship.

The 6-1 guard lettered for the Miners for three seasons (1963-66), averaging 10.5 ppg as a sophomore and 11.2 ppg as a junior.

He helped Texas Western to a 69-13 record and a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances. Artis scored 22 points against Utah in the 1966 national semifinals, and collected 15 points and eight rebounds in the historic title game victory over Kentucky. Artis scored in double figures in each of the Miners' five NCAA Tournament games in 1966.

ABC-7 spoke with Willie Cager, also a 1966 Texas Western team member.

Cager told ABC-7 Artis was driven --a coach Don Haskins favorite.

"With Don Haskins, he was one of his favorite basketball players because he could shoot the ball real well," Cager said.

Cager added Artis was focused on the court but also had a playful side.

"You can say he was a jokester," Cager said laughing.

UTEP interim head coach Phil Johnson also took the time to remember Artis.

"To have him pass is a sad time for all Miner fans in the history of this great program. He was such a big part of obviously the national championship team and he has always represented himself with great character." Johnson said.

Artis, who had a long career as a detective with the police department in Gary, Indiana, was preceded in death by his wife, Fredinea. He is survived by his son, Rex.