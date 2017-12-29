Sun Bowl coaches hold one final news conference before gameday
One final news conference before gameday
El Paso, TX - Arizona State head coach Todd Graham and North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren held one final news conference before Friday's Sun Bowl game.
The Sun Bowl Association also honored former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer as this year's Sun Bowl Legend.
