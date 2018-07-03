Report: UTEP secures commitment from Fresno State transfer Bryson Williams

Bryson Williams picks UTEP

Fresno State forward Bryson Williams will transfer to UTEP, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports and the FRS Sports Network.

Williams averaged about 14 points and six rebounds per game as a sophomore last season at Fresno State under head coach Rodney Terry, who became UTEP's head coach in March of this year.

Williams has now decided to join his former coach in leaving the Bulldogs for the Borderland, but he will have to sit out a year per NCAA rules. That means Williams will have two years of eligibility left once he suits up for the Miners for the 2019-20 season.

The 6'8" forward drew plenty of interest from powerhouse programs including Arizona and Oregon out the PAC-12 but ultimately chose to continue playing for Terry.

Williams posted four double-doubles in his sophomore campaign and reached double figures in scoring in 13 of the team's final 14 games of the season.

Fresno State finished the 2017-18 season 21-11 overall. The Bulldogs fell to San Diego State in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals to close the year.