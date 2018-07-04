Sports

Packers RB Aaron Jones suspended two games

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 02:41 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 06:48 PM MDT

Aaron Jones suspended two games

Packers running back and former UTEP star Aaron Jones will be ineligible to play the first two weeks of the season after pleading no contest to a marijuana-related charge in February.

The NFL handed down the decision to suspend Jones Tuesday afternoon.  It means Jones will not be an active player until after Green Bay's week two game against Minnesota. 

Jones was stopped on October 1, 2017 for speeding and later entered a no-contest plea to the citation for driving with a controlled substance in his system.  

According to police reports, he admitted he smoked marijuana prior to driving. 

His speeding ticket and a citation for operating a vehicle without a license were later dismissed. 

Jones posted an apology on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. 

“The NFL announced my suspension today," began his note.  "I accept it, take responsibility for it, and regret the mistake that I made during the 2017 season which led to the punishment. I’ve let down my family, teammates, coaches, the Packers’ front office, Packers’ fans, UTEP, UTEP fans, and the communities of El Paso and Green Bay. I apologize to all impacted and promise that this will never happen again. And when I touch the field again, it’s going to be special.”

Jones ran for 448 yards in his rookie season with Green Bay and added four rushing touchdowns in 12 appearances. 

He was expected to compete for the starting running back job along with fellow second-year player Jamaal Williams. 

 

