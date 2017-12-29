Sports

NMSU makes final preparations before historic bowl appearance

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 05:40 PM MST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 09:19 PM MST

NMSU makes final preps for Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Arizona - It has been more than 20,000 days since New Mexico State last appeared in a bowl game. 

Now, there is less than one day separating NM State from ending that drought. 

NMSU will meet Utah State in the Arizona Bowl on Friday at 3:30 p.m. MST.  

Both NMSU head coach Doug Martin and Utah State coach Matt Wells addressed the media on the eve of the game, speaking in glowing terms about their upcoming opponent. 

"I have a lot of respect for the [NMSU] coaching staff, said Utah State's Wells.  "Coach Martin and his staff have done a really nice job, you know, in the last five years of getting this program into a bowl game and competitive."

Utah State will be playing its sixth bowl game in the last seven seasons - a streak that NMSU would like to one day claim as their own. 

"Utah State to me is a program that we really need to try to emulate.  I mean, they've been very consistent," said NMSU head coach Doug Martin.  "To be able to sustain that is really difficult."

Wells said that they key for Utah State will be slowing down the dynamic trio of quarterback Tyler Rogers, running back Larry Rose III, and wide receiver Jaleel Scott.  He called that group from NMSU one of the top two most explosive units his team has faced with the possible exception of Colorado State. 

He added that his team will be ready for that challenge and ready for an NMSU team he knows would love nothing more than capping off an already historic season with one more win. 

"I mean our guys are ready to play," said Wells.  "They're excited to be here. I think you're gonna see two passionate teams with two good fan bases."

Though the NMSU Aggies actually enter as a slight favorite, they are still trying to embrace the role of the underdog, which has worked well for them so far this season.  

"It's kind of an us against the world mentality, and we've been trying to instill that in our players for a while," said Doug Martin. "And I thought that this group was the first group that really embraced that."

 

Copyright 2017 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: December 29
KCNA via CNN

On this day: December 29

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

Lifestyle
18 things to look for in 2018
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

18 things to look for in 2018

Weather
Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast
Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

Dangerous cold brings misery for Midwest, Northeast

News
On this day: December 28
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: December 28

Travel
18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations
iStock / sparkia

18 best US cities for New Year's Eve celebrations

News
2017: The year of the supercar
Ean R. Clark/CNNMoney

2017: The year of the supercar

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: December 27
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: December 27

News
Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Photos: Police Unit Crash in Northeast El Paso

Health
13 diet resolutions to avoid
iStock/zdenkam

13 diet resolutions to avoid

News
On this day: December 26
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On this day: December 26

US & World
2017: The year in pictures
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

2017: The year in pictures

US & World
Notable deaths of 2017
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2017

News
On this day: December 25
Paul Kane/Getty Images

On this day: December 25

Economy
Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas
iStock/Liliboas

Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas

News
On this day: December 24
Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

On this day: December 24

News
On this day: December 23
Jesper Jurcenoks via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: December 23

Crime
Photos: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 12.22.17

Photos: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 12.22.17

News
On this day: December 22
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

On this day: December 22

Economy
Best places to celebrate Christmas
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Best places to celebrate Christmas

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce engagement
Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce engagement

News
On this day: December 21
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On this day: December 21

Travel
Tips for braving stormy holiday travel
iStock / Bosca78

Tips for braving stormy holiday travel