Former UTEP OL Will Hernandez shines on bench press at NFL Combine

Everyone knew Will Hernandez was a strong offensive lineman, but he proved Thursday at the NFL Combine that he might just be the strongest in this year's class.

Hernandez completed 37 reps of 225 pounds - the most of any offensive lineman at this year's NFL Combine.

That total is also tied for the most since Russell Bodine put up 42 reps in 2014.

Quenton Nelson of Notre Dame and Braden Smith of Auburn were tied for second this year among offensive linemen after they both posted 35 reps.

Hernandez is drawing interest from a number of teams and is currently projected by many to be a late first round or early second round pick.

The Cowboys are among the teams reported to be interested in Hernandez. Two of their star offensive linemen - Zack Martin and Tyron Smith - both repped 225 pounds 29 times when they participated in the NFL Combine.