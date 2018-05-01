Sports

Eastlake Falcons ready to soar into high school baseball playoffs

El Paso, Tx - The Eastlake Falcons are not only hoping to make a deep run in the high school baseball playoffs, they want to win the whole thing.

This season, Eastlake went undefeated in district play (16-0) and ended up winning the 2-5A District Championship.

The Falcons are making it a habit of winning the district title and getting to the playoffs.

This year's championship win marked the Falcons' 6th straight district title.

In the last three seasons, the Falcons have been eliminated in the area round of the playoffs, but that was then and this is now.

Eastlake's designated hitter, Kevin Gomez is confident his team can go deep into the playoffs.

"We just got to keep working hard," Gomez said. "This year we're playing more as a team than we have in previous years and we're a better united team."

Eastlake head coach, Marc Herrera, sees promise in the way his team has played this season and the foundation they have set for themselves.

"You know it's just the culture that those kids have built," Herrera said. "They've built a winning attitude and we've just been fortunate that year in and year out the kids have done a great job."

Eastlake will face Burges in the first round of the playoffs on Thursday.

 

 


