Community Champion: Las Cruces QB Payton Ball signs with Abilene Christian

Payton Ball signs letter of intent

College football has meant a lot to Las Cruces quarterback Payton Ball. And now he can say he is a college football player.

Ball signed his letter of intent Wednesday at Las Cruces High School to continue his career at Abilene Christian University.

"Ever since we were little, we were going to those Aggie games and watching all those guys play and seeing them like, 'Man, I want to do that!' That's just a dream come true, really," said Ball.

The dual-threat quarterback threw for more than 2,000 yards and ran for more than 1,000 yards his senior season with the Bulldawgs, guiding them to an appearance in the state semis. That came on the heels of an impressive campaign his junior year in which he earned all-state honors and led his team to the state title game.

Ball says that Abilene Christian recruited him as an athlete and that it's likely he will play on the defensive side of the ball to start.

Not only was becoming a college football player a goal of his, but playing in Texas is something Ball has dreamed about for years.

"Yeah, I like the program, I like the school, I like where it is. I mean, I really like Texas," said Ball. "I've always wanted to be there, so it's a good fit."