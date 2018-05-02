City honors former UTEP basketball coach Tim Floyd

Council honors Tim Floyd

The City of El Paso honored former UTEP basketball coach Tim Floyd with the Conquistador Award at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Mayor Dee Margo presented the award to Floyd as part of a special presentation.

The Conquistador Award is the highest honor that the City can bestow upon a citizen.

Floyd coached the UTEP men's basketball team from 2010 until late 2017 when he abruptly announced his retirement during the season due to health reasons.

Floyd says he has been enjoying retirement so far and has been using the time to simply relax.

"[I've been] spending some time golfing, catching up with old friends, doing a lot of fishing, and trying to figure out what the rest of life is about," said Floyd. "You know, as a coach, you really don't have any weekends. You really don't have any days off."

The former head coach also says he is rooting for UTEP's new coach, Rodney Terry, to find success with the Miners.

"You know, I'm sure Rodney will do a good job," he said. "I didn't really know Rodney. We visited on the phone since he's taken the job, and I'm impressed. I think that he's got the proper amount of energy and enthusiasm and passion for this city."