Chihuahuas use grand slam to beat Reno Tuesday night

Chihuahuas top Reno Tuesday night

The Chihuahuas cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Reno Aces Tuesday night at home thanks in large part to a pinch-hit grand slam from Shane Peterson.

The Chihuahuas scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth including four on one swing of the bat by Peterson to blow the game open. That was the first grand slam of the year for El Paso.

Reno would add one run as an afterthought in the top of the ninth inning with two out, preventing El Paso from recording its third shutout of the season.

The Dogs improved to 17-9 while Reno fell to 8-18. The Chihuahuas have now beaten Reno in five of their six matchups so far this year.

Former Chihuahua Cody Decker went 1-4 on the evening with a single and two strikeouts for Reno.

The teams will next get together in an early game Wednesday beginning at 11:05 a.m.