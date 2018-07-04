Chihuahuas fall 11-5 at home Tuesday against Albuquerque

Dogs fall to Albuquerque Tuesday night

The Chihuahuas had been on fire lately with 11 wins in their last 13 games entering Tuesday, but the Albuquerque Isotopes took charge early Tuesday night and went on to claim an 11-5 victory.

The Isotopes scored four runs in the top of the third and added two more the next inning to take an early 6-0 lead.

The teams each scored five runs the rest of the way, but the Chihuahuas were doomed by their poor start.

The Isotopes recorded 16 hits on the evening while the Dogs managed their five runs on just five hits. Three of El Paso's runs came in the bottom of the ninth when the game appeared to be well out of reach.

El Paso fell to 45-40 with the loss while Albuquerque moved back to .500 at 42-42.

Daniel Castro went 4-5 for the Isotopes with a home run and three RBI to lead his team to victory.

The Chihuahuas will play their next five games on the road against Salt Lake before taking a break ahead of the Triple-A All-Star Game.