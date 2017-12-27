Arizona Bowl Preview: NMSU looks to cap historic season with win

TUCSON, Ariz. - It has been 57 years since the New Mexico State Aggies won a bowl game. In fact, it's been 57 since NMSU even played in a bowl game.

But all that ends Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. MST in Tucson when the Aggies of New Mexico State meet the Aggies of Utah State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

Though NMSU is a Cinderella story, it's Utah State that will have redemption on its mind. NMSU beat Utah State in the 1960 Sun Bowl - the last bowl game to feature NMSU.

Both teams enter bowl season with a 6-6 record, just good enough to land in a bowl game. And, both teams had to finish 3-2 down the stretch to reach six wins.

New Mexico State did that in thrilling fashion with a late touchdown to beat South Alabama, 22-17, in the final week of the regular season. Meanwhile, Utah State secured its sixth win with a week still to go. They closed the season with a 38-35 loss at the hands of Air Force.

As of Wednesday, NMSU was a four-point favorite.

The teams had one opponent in common this year - the New Mexico Lobos. Utah State managed to beat the Lobos 24-10 on the road. On the other hand, NMSU appeared to be on its way to a blowout win over UNM, but had to defend a late two-point conversion to sneak out of Albuquerque with a 30-28 victory in the team's second game of the season.

This is only the third year for the relatively new Arizona Bowl. Nevada beat Colorado State by a final of 28-23 in the first edition of the game in 2015. 2016's game saw Air Force top South Alabama, 45-21.

Not only is New Mexico State looking for its first bowl win in 57 years, they are also looking to stay undefeated in their bowl history. NM State has two wins and a tie in three bowl games dating back to 1936 (tie with Hardin-Simmons in 1936, win over North Texas State in 1959, win over Utah State in 1960).

Friday's game will actually mark the first time NMSU will play in a bowl game other than the Sun Bowl.