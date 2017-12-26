Ahead of historic bowl game, NMSU fans prepare for Tucson trip

NMSU has chance to end the longest...

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Ahead of Friday's historic bowl game, thousands of New Mexico State football fans are preparing for the trip up Interstate 10 to Tucson.

"You look back over the last four years and realize what Coach Martin has really had to overcome to get to this point," said Scott Schroeder, a board member of the Aggie Athletic Club. "It's nothing short of miraculous."

Schroeder came on board when NMSU hired Doug Martin in 2013 to revive the university's football program.

"As they announced he was the head coach, I called him directly," Schroeder said.

Schroeder said Martin was extremely ambitious right off the bat, and the fact that he did not just want to "put a team together, but build a program."

The board member said the department has had to overcome a number of financial obstacles, including decades-old weight equipment and a small staff.

"There's a lot more hurdles in your way than most people would think," Schroeder said.

Now, the Aggie fan is preparing the trip to Tucson with thousands of others, thanks to the coaching staff and players at New Mexico State.

"His vision is what you're seeing right now," Schroeder said.