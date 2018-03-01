US & World

Teacher barricades himself in class, fires gun; no one hurt

By:
  • By JEFF MARTIN and ALINA HARTOUNIAN

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 08:00 PM MST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 08:00 PM MST

ATLANTA (AP) - A social studies teacher barricaded himself inside a classroom at a Georgia high school on Wednesday and fired a handgun, sending students running outside or hunkering down in darkened gym locker rooms, authorities said.

No Dalton High School students were in the classroom when the teacher fired the weapon, and despite the chaotic lockdown and evacuation, the only injury was a student who hurt her ankle running away.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the teacher, 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson, had the gun. Under questioning by detectives, he refused to discuss what led to the shooting.

The gunfire erupted with a nation on edge two weeks after a Florida school shooting left 17 students and faculty dead and ignited a new debate over gun control in America. Within minutes of the Dalton shooting, students there took to social media, calling for restricting gun rights. In the afternoon, President Donald Trump, who has advocated for arming teachers, convened a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the White House to address gun violence.

The teacher was taken into custody without incident after a 30- to 45-minute standoff with officers, police spokesman Bruce Frazier said. A teacher since 2004, Davidson also serves as the play-by-play announcer for the high school’s football team.

A social studies teacher barricaded himself inside a classroom at a Georgia high school on Wednesday and fired a handgun, sending students running outside or hunkering down in darkened gym locker rooms, authorities said. (Feb. 28)

Police noted that Davidson didn’t appear to want to hurt the students or faculty. He fired the gun at an exterior window when the principal tried to enter the classroom.

“I don’t know whether he was just firing the gun off to let people know to back off or what,” Frazier said.

The shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. during Davidson’s planning period. At first, students tried to get into the classroom, but they couldn’t. The students told the principal, who tried to enter.

“I didn’t get the door open very far, but he slammed the door and hollered ‘Go away, don’t come in here.’ He had some nonsensical noises that were made as well,” Principal Steve Bartoo said.

Bartoo returned a short time later and put his key in the door “and again he slammed the door before I could open it and he said, ‘Don’t come in here, I have a gun.’”

That’s when Davidson fired and the school was placed on lockdown, authorities said.

Davidson faces six charges, including aggravated assault involving a gun and terroristic threats and acts, jail records showed. Other charges include carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and reckless conduct. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

Chondi Chastain told The Associated Press she was supposed to have Davidson’s class at 2:30 p.m.

“My favorite teacher at Dalton high school just blockaded his door and proceeded to shoot. We had to run out the back of the school in the rain. Students were being trampled and screaming. I dare you to tell me arming teachers will make us safe,” she tweeted in a post that was retweeted 15,000 times within hours.

She said Davidson himself had commented that arming teachers was a bad idea.

“I feel like there just shouldn’t be guns at school at all,” she said. “It’s our basic student right to feel safe at school and if (teachers were armed), I wouldn’t feel safe.”

Student Emma Jacobs texted her mother while she hid inside a darkened classroom, said her mother, Annmarie Jacobs. Emma, a junior, said in texts that her teacher had turned the lights off and told the students to sit in a corner.

Then, in an act that brought home the danger of the situation, Emma texted her mother, “omg she’s putting desk in front of the door.”

Nathangel Lopez hunkered down with students and teachers in a gym locker room. While there, he tweeted a photo of teens sitting on benches and called for more gun control.

“This shouldn’t happen to us,” he wrote. “I hope a lawmaker somewhere will do something.”

When he found out that a teacher was involved, he shifted his stance on arming educators.

“At first, I was thinking that that might have been a good idea. I am now totally against it,” he said.

Several students said on social media they were outraged that some on Twitter questioned whether the incident was staged.

Davidson was described as laid back and smart. In 2012, he was recognized as the school’s top teacher, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported . He moved to Dalton in 1995 and became sports and news director at WBLJ-AM radio.

“It was always about the students. He really wanted the students to understand the concept,” said 18-year-old senior Rowdy Zeisig.

The principal said Davidson was an “excellent teacher” who was well thought of, and “as far as I know he was fit to be at work.”

A week ago, police found a “threatening” note on the floor of a classroom at Dalton High, but it wasn’t related to the shooting Wednesday.

Threats have been made at schools across the country in the wake of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Dalton has about 2,000 students, according to its website. It is located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

Dalton is known as the Carpet Capital of the World, since much of the carpet for U.S. and world markets is produced within a 25-mile (40-kilometer) radius of the city.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: March 2
Allen Bolling/NOAA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: March 2

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

Sports
Celebrities who have battled cancer

Celebrities who have battled cancer

Health
10 foods you think are healthy but aren't
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you think are healthy but aren't

News
On this day: March 1
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

On this day: March 1

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
Copyright 2016 CNN

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

US & World
Students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after shooting
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after shooting

Sports
Olympic mascots and their meanings
Tokyo 2020 via CNN

Olympic mascots and their meanings

Weather
'Beast from the East' slams Europe with winter weather
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

'Beast from the East' slams Europe with winter weather

Technology
Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

News
On this day: February 28
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: February 28

Health
14 foods and drinks that are energy killers
FreeImages.com/Gözde Otman

14 foods and drinks that are energy killers

Education
PHOTOS: ABC-7 participates in ‘Read Across America'

PHOTOS: ABC-7 participates in ‘Read Across America'

Technology
Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology

Economy
What you can buy with bitcoin
George Frey/Getty Images

What you can buy with bitcoin

News
On this day: February 27
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: February 27

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

News
On this day: February 26
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

On this day: February 26

Health
8 ways to lower your blood pressure
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

8 ways to lower your blood pressure

Sports
2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony

US & World
Notable deaths of 2018
Justin Goff/UK Press Via Getty

Notable deaths of 2018

News
On this day: February 25
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Critics' Choice Television Awards

On this day: February 25

Sports
2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 16
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 16