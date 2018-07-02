US & World

Mother: "Seek refuge in another country. People here don't have a heart."

Undocumented mother reunited with daughter

By:
  • JOSH REPLOGLE and KELLI KENNEDY,Associated Press

Posted: Jul 02, 2018 02:57 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2018 02:57 PM MDT

MIAMI (AP) - It had been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez had seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S. They've spoken tearfully by phone, but seeing her at a Miami airport Sunday for the first time, Martin grabbed the child in a tight embrace, tears running down her cheeks during a reunion she feared may never happen.

"I feel very happy, now and to complete my joy I would like to have my husband released," Martin said in Spanish as daughter Janne clutched a stuffed dog and blue balloons and played with her younger brother at baggage claim.

Martin carried her infant son from Mexico into the U.S in May, fleeing what she said were threats from violent local gangsters demanding money in their hometown in northwestern Guatemala. Her husband followed two weeks later with the young girl.

But the family was caught by the Border Patrol and scattered about under President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy forcing families to be separated when crossing the border. Her husband, Pedro Godinez Aguilar, was convicted of the misdemeanor offense of illegal entry into the U.S. and awaits almost certain deportation at a jail in Atlanta. Martin was held for a week with her infant in Arizona and Texas, at times sleeping on the concrete floor of a detention facility before she was released, she said. She now wears a black monitoring device strapped to her ankle. She and her baby boy are with relatives in a gritty town south of Miami.

The little girl was in the custody of a child welfare agency in Michigan, where Martin said her daughter made several tearful calls to her, asking when they'd be reunited.

The family is one of thousands who have tried to find refuge in the U.S. in recent weeks only to be caught up in the harsh reality of an immigration system that has never been as welcoming as many desperate migrants hoped and has grown harsher under Trump, with the separation of parents from children being used as a means of discouraging illegal immigration.

More families are crossing the Southwest border from Guatemala than any other nation, with 29,278 families apprehended between October and the end of May.

Martin and her husband could easily have been apprehended under the previous administration, too, and would have faced a tough battle for asylum. But the father wouldn't have been prosecuted for a first-time crossing; he would likely have been briefly detained with his daughter and then released with a monitoring device while they battled their future out in court. Their daughter also would not have been shipped alone across the country, leaving them desperately trying to get her back.

At Sunday's emotional reunion, the child's uncle Nicolas Godinez said his family had been sick with worry about her return. They'd heard unsubstantiated rumors the U.S. government was putting children like Janne up for adoption.

"To receive her is the most marvelous thing I could receive," he said through tears.

Martin, who worked as a nurse in Guatemala, said she and her husband decided to leave San Juan Atitan because masked men were demanding extortion payments from her husband's small business selling internet access.

They traveled by bus to an area just south of the border in Arizona. She said they didn't use smugglers, though many Central Americans do and find themselves paying off the fees for years. Martin said she waded through knee-deep water with several other migrants and was immediately apprehended. Court records show her husband was caught in the same area May 16.

Martin has been getting some help from a local activist since she can't afford a lawyer. She's been working at a nearby plant nursery, earning $9 an hour. She puts her baby in day care as she presses her case for asylum.

As the grateful mother clutched her daughter Sunday, she had a warning for other families.

"I would advise people to find another country to seek refuge ... because here the law is very tough. People don't have a heart," she said with tears streaming down her cheeks. "Your child is a treasure and to have them separated is very painful."

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

Travel
Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

Sports
World Cup Round of 16
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

World Cup Round of 16

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso DWI Arrests June 2018

PHOTOS: El Paso DWI Arrests June 2018

News
On this day: July 2
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

On this day: July 2

Health
7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

News
On this day: July 1
kris krug via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 1

US & World

"Families Belong Together" nationwide rallies

News
On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

Crime
El Paso's Most Wanted: 6.29.18

El Paso's Most Wanted: 6.29.18

News
On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

Economy
Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

Sports
2018 World Cup Group Stage
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

2018 World Cup Group Stage

US & World
Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years
White House archives

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years

News
On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Family
Best states for children's well-being

Best states for children's well-being

US & World
World's most expensive automobiles
McLaren

World's most expensive automobiles

Economy
Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

News
On this day: June 27
Bill Ebbesen via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 27

Health
9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

US & World
World's 10 most dangerous countries for women
Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

World's 10 most dangerous countries for women

News
On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

Entertainment
Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

US & World
Notable deaths of 2018
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2018