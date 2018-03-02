US & World

Group takes credit for Vegas ‘Shoot a School Kid' billboard

By:
  • By KEN RITTER

Posted: Mar 01, 2018 06:40 PM MST

Updated: Mar 01, 2018 06:40 PM MST

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A guerrilla art collective claimed credit Thursday for changing a freeway-side billboard inviting Las Vegas tourists to fire high-powered assault-style rifles to read, “Shoot A School Kid Only $29.”

The altered advertisement, which had said “Shoot a .50 caliber only $29,” was taken down within hours and police began an investigation after the vandalism was reported, Officer Larry Hadfield said.

An email statement from the activist group INDECLINE took credit for the protest.

A telephone caller who said he represents the group but refused to give his name provided the statement to The Associated Press.

It said the billboard action was to spur debate about “inadequate gun laws that are currently placing value on assault weapons over that of human life.”

INDECLINE also took credit for putting statues of a naked Donald Trump in cities around the country in 2016.

The man said the group provided a video to KTNV-TV showing at least two people wearing dark clothing scaling the billboard and pasting strips on the sign with the words “School Kid” and “Defend Lives Reform Laws.” A person climbing a ladder appeared to be wearing a wool mask.

The billboard was not far from the site of the worst mass shooting in modern American history. The Oct. 1 attack killed 58 people.

The spokesman said the billboard action also took inspiration from the Feb. 14 school shooting that left 17 people dead in Parkland, Florida.

Employees at Battlefield Las Vegas, the gun range that invites tourists to shoot a semi-automatic rifle, referred questions to managers who did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages.

The billboard near Interstate 15 is about 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometers) from Mandalay Bay resort, where a gunman fired more than 1,000 shots from 32nd-floor windows into the crowd at an open air concert before killing himself.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: March 2
Allen Bolling/NOAA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: March 2

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

Sports
Celebrities who have battled cancer

Celebrities who have battled cancer

Health
10 foods you think are healthy but aren't
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you think are healthy but aren't

News
On this day: March 1
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

On this day: March 1

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
Copyright 2016 CNN

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

US & World
Students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after shooting
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after shooting

Sports
Olympic mascots and their meanings
Tokyo 2020 via CNN

Olympic mascots and their meanings

Weather
'Beast from the East' slams Europe with winter weather
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

'Beast from the East' slams Europe with winter weather

Technology
Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

News
On this day: February 28
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: February 28

Health
14 foods and drinks that are energy killers
FreeImages.com/Gözde Otman

14 foods and drinks that are energy killers

Education
PHOTOS: ABC-7 participates in ‘Read Across America'

PHOTOS: ABC-7 participates in ‘Read Across America'

Technology
Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology

Economy
What you can buy with bitcoin
George Frey/Getty Images

What you can buy with bitcoin

News
On this day: February 27
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: February 27

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

News
On this day: February 26
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

On this day: February 26

Health
8 ways to lower your blood pressure
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

8 ways to lower your blood pressure

Sports
2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony

US & World
Notable deaths of 2018
Justin Goff/UK Press Via Getty

Notable deaths of 2018

News
On this day: February 25
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Critics' Choice Television Awards

On this day: February 25

Sports
2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 16
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 16