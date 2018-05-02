Gas Buddy: Best day to fill up on gas is Monday, prices go up on Friday

Ferre Dollar/CNN

A new study by Gas Buddy is suggesting drivers who want to save money at the pump fill up their tank on Monday.

The study says in 21 states, on average, gas prices are at their lowest at the beginning of the week.

To save money, Gas Buddy suggests drivers avoid filling up on Thursday or Friday.

Drivers in El Paso and Las Cruces can check for the cheapest pump prices on ABC-7's Pump Patrol page.

If drivers fill up during their commute to work, lines are the shortest at the beginning of the week on Sunday or Monday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Lines get longer as the week goes on.

