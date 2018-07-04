300 tortoises, hatchlings, fish killed in Florida barn fire
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. (AP) - The owner of a South Florida ranch says some 300 exotic animals have died in a fire.
Blake Kaldrimoglu tells WSVN that some 200 turtle hatchlings died in the Tuesday afternoon blaze that also killed fish and rare tortoises.
Blake's Exotic Animal Ranch is in Southwest Ranches, which is west of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County.
Fire crews from Southwest Ranches and nearby Davie put out the fire.
Investigators said lightning may have struck the barn. They said the barn was completely made of wood.
The television station reports Kaldrimoglu runs a YouTube channel where he documented life at the barn.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
News Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons
News Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons
Health Rick Shine/CNN
US & World Tim Boyle/Getty Images
Sports Clive Rose/Getty Images
Sports Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
US & World Linh Pham/2018 Getty Images
Health Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Health iStock/Ilza
Travel Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images
News Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Health iStock/spfoto
News kris krug via Wikimedia Commons
News Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images
News Mario Tama/Getty Images
Economy David Paul Morris/Getty Images
Sports Dan Mullan/Getty Images
US & World White House archives
News Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images