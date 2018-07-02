TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 East and Executive
EL PASO, Texas - There is a crash on I-10 East and Executive involving three cars.
The crash is blocking two lanes and creating a delay.
No word on any injuries.
Take Mesa to avoid this crash.
