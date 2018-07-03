TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Gateway West and George Dieter
EL PASO, Texas - There is a crash at the intersection of Gateway West and Southbound George Dieter.
A fire truck as well as police vehicles are on the scene.
Take Henry Brennan Dr. or Adabel to avoid the area.
