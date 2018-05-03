Purple Heart Elementary celebrates partnership with UTEP

Estelas Escuelas Purple Heart and...

El Paso, TX - A ribbon cutting of a Miner pick head was held Wednesday morning on the front lawn Purple Heart Elementary to celebrate their partnership with UTEP.

The pick was a gift from UTEP and was made and donated by Juan Stockmeyer, who owns Savage Metals.

“I’m extremely fortunate to have this partnership, it’s something that I’ve always wanted to have," says Purple Heart Elementary Principal Jennifer Parker. "It demonstrates that we’re all learners no matter what age we are. And so I’m grateful to the university and the college of education, as well as Socorro for allowing us to have this partnership.”

The partnership goes back about two years and the recently unveiled pick represents their continuing strong cooperation. Every semester classes taught by UTEP professors are held for the university's education students at Purple Heart. The elementary school also offers internships for college students.

Parker says, "This opportunity allows future teachers a hands-on experience and ensures plentiful student interaction. Our motto at PHE is ‘College Begins in Kindergarten' and our littlest heroes get to see college students learning alongside them."

Three graduated UTEP students are now teachers at Purple Heart Elementary as a result of the internship program.