Officials prepare for Montana Vista Fourth of July celebrations

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 10:35 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 07:11 PM MDT

MONTANA VISTA FIREWORK SAFETY

El Paso, TX - El paso County officials are preparing for the Fourth of July in the Montana Vista Area.

The fourth of July party strip - which starts just outside El Paso city limits and stretches east down  to the Red Sands area- is causing headaches with residents who live in the area -  over traffic, fire danger and the mess that is left behind during the celebrations

 The residents petitioned the county for approval to block off local streets, to keep party goers from entering their neighborhoods.
     The county is blocking off  six entrances to neighborhoods -- four in Montana Vista, and two off loop 375. 
     County Commissioner Vince Perez tells ABC 7 that the closures are not to encourage any type of festivities in these areas, but are being put in place to help protect residents and keep their neighborhoods safe:

" Its unfortunate because this is the area that is most adversely affected because fireworks are banned everywhere else. Since we are not able to prohibit the use of fireworks we have to do the best to protect the neighborhoods. Because with as dry as its been lately there is a danger for damage from fires to personal property​"

 Regulating the party-goers who flock to Montana Vista to celebrate the holiday takes work, and coordination. 
     The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they will have 20 deputies patrolling the area to make sure the holiday is a safe one .

Commissioner Perez tells abc-7 this area witnessed upwards of 10,000 people last year, and they are expecting even more this time around - which means the county's responsibility to protect its residents remains a high priority.

Perez's office estimates $50,000 was spent in 2016 to pay for the sheriffs deputies, county public works, the horizon fire department and on the clean up after the festivities. 
     This year, the sheriffs office tells ABC 7 that it will not need to incur any overtime and plans on exhausting other resources to help with the clean up .

The Montana Vista fire department is a volunteer department that expects to be able to handle this years holiday, saying last year they received about 36 calls, and feel the work load should be the same this Fourth of July

    The Sheriffs Office wants to remind everyone that public intoxication laws are still in effect, so if you plan on drinking, don't drive, they suggest taking a taxi or an uber. 

