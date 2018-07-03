July is top month for car burglaries, insurance provider says

July top month for car burglaries

El Paso, Texas - According to statistics gathered by All-State Insurance, July is the top month for car break-ins in Texas.

The statistics are based on a five year study from 2013 - 2017. The auto insurance company found July to have the highest percentage of car break-ins (personal items stolen from inside a car) and total car thefts.

According to Roberto Leon, Sr. Corp. Relations Manager for Alltstate Insurance:

Allstate looked at approximately 50,000 auto claims in Texas over the last five years (2013-2017) involving an auto break-in or theft

Of those, 10% took place in the month of July – the highest of all other months consistently

February was the lowest month for break-ins/thefts, with 6% of claims taking place in that month

Darrel Petry, a spokesperson with the El Paso Police Department, told ABC-7 auto thefts and auto burglaries can vary from month-to-month, but it is something people should always be aware of. He offers tips to avoid getting your car broken into.

Tips: