July is top month for car burglaries, insurance provider says
El Paso, Texas - According to statistics gathered by All-State Insurance, July is the top month for car break-ins in Texas.
The statistics are based on a five year study from 2013 - 2017. The auto insurance company found July to have the highest percentage of car break-ins (personal items stolen from inside a car) and total car thefts.
According to Roberto Leon, Sr. Corp. Relations Manager for Alltstate Insurance:
- Allstate looked at approximately 50,000 auto claims in Texas over the last five years (2013-2017) involving an auto break-in or theft
- Of those, 10% took place in the month of July – the highest of all other months consistently
- February was the lowest month for break-ins/thefts, with 6% of claims taking place in that month
Darrel Petry, a spokesperson with the El Paso Police Department, told ABC-7 auto thefts and auto burglaries can vary from month-to-month, but it is something people should always be aware of. He offers tips to avoid getting your car broken into.
Tips:
- Park in a well lit area, with lights and security cameras all around.
- Lock your doors.
- Roll up your windows.
- Take personal belongings with you, or hide them under the seat or in the trunk of your car.
- Use the anti-theft deterrents that you already have such as an alarm system, a steering wheel lock or even your home garage.
